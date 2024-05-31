Business Standard
Reliance Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 61.76 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Sales rise 31.31% to Rs 5799.68 crore
Net profit of Reliance Capital reported to Rs 61.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1502.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.31% to Rs 5799.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4416.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 232.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1778.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.70% to Rs 24245.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18986.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5799.684416.62 31 24245.2918986.81 28 OPM %0.77-33.67 -1.79-8.01 - PBDT144.14-1485.69 LP 601.35-1538.34 LP PBT112.10-1513.13 LP 487.01-1654.27 LP NP61.76-1502.57 LP 232.58-1778.56 LP
First Published: May 31 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

