Reliance Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2127.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7212.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 14499.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.04% to Rs 383.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 479.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of Reliance Communications reported to Rs 2127.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1882.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.12% to Rs 92.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.92.00111.00383.00479.00-2.1727.93-2.87-3.97032.0014.00-38.00-30.000-113.00-174.00-2127.00-1882.00-7212.00-14499.00