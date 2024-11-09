Reliance Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2286.00 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.28% to Rs 88.00 croreNet Loss of Reliance Communications reported to Rs 2286.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1060.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.28% to Rs 88.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 97.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales88.0097.00 -9 OPM %2.27-20.62 -PBDT-3.009.00 PL PBT-31.00-25.00 -24 NP-2286.00-1060.00 -116
