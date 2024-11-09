Steelcast standalone net profit declines 28.51% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.30% to Rs 75.90 croreNet profit of Steelcast declined 28.51% to Rs 13.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 25.30% to Rs 75.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 101.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales75.90101.61 -25 OPM %25.7828.26 -PBDT21.0329.20 -28 PBT17.8924.83 -28 NP13.2918.59 -29
