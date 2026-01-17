Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 64.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.74% to Rs 160.11 crore

Net profit of Geojit Financial Services declined 64.50% to Rs 12.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.74% to Rs 160.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 171.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.160.11171.6923.6236.5335.4355.2325.3047.5312.7335.86

