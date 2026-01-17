Chembond Material Technologies consolidated net profit declines 50.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.57% to Rs 62.90 crore

Net profit of Chembond Material Technologies declined 50.93% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.57% to Rs 62.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 53.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.62.9053.056.587.115.583.794.763.101.593.24

