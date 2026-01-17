J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 21.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.51% to Rs 1064.72 crore

Net profit of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 21.79% to Rs 197.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 162.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.51% to Rs 1064.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 963.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1064.72963.4927.7826.42312.22259.93266.87217.99197.89162.49

