Reliance Industries Ltd Slides 2.78%, BSE Energy index Shed 1.43%

Reliance Industries Ltd has added 4% over last one month compared to 4.75% gain in BSE Energy index and 3.8% rise in the SENSEX
Reliance Industries Ltd fell 2.78% today to trade at Rs 3022.95. The BSE Energy index is down 1.43% to quote at 13064.47. The index is up 4.75 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil India Ltd decreased 2.34% and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd lost 2.2% on the day. The BSE Energy index went up 55.28 % over last one year compared to the 20.19% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Reliance Industries Ltd has added 4% over last one month compared to 4.75% gain in BSE Energy index and 3.8% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 17136 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.43 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3217.9 on 08 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2221.05 on 26 Oct 2023.
