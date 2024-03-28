Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Reliance Industries to invest in Mahan Energen (subsidiary of Adani Power)

Image

Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
For purpose of captive power consumption of 500 MW
Reliance Industries announced that an investment agreement has been signed on 27 March 2024 between Mahan Energen (MEL), wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Power (APL), the Company and APL, in terms of which the Company has agreed to subscribe and MEL has agreed to allot 5,00,00,000 (five crore) equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each of MEL to the Company at par.
The proposed investment by the Company is in compliance with the provisions of Electricity Rules, 2005 in terms of which the Company, as a captive user, is required to own 26% proportionate ownership in one unit of MEL of 600 MW capacity, with RIL being the captive user of 500 MW generation capacity.The Company and MEL have entered into a 20 year long term power purchase agreement for this purpose.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
MEL, a company engaged in generation and supply of power, was incorporated on 19 October 2005. The turnover of MEL, as per its audited standalone financial statement, for financial years 2022-23, 2021-22 and 2020-21 was Rs. 2,730.68 crore, Rs.1,393.59 croreand Rs. 692.03 crore, respectively.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks edge higher

Nifty trade near day's high; oil &amp; gas shares advance

Indices trade with minor cuts; oil &amp; gas shares in demand

Oil and Gas shares gain

Mahindra Lifespace rises after acquiring land parcel in East Bengaluru

US Stocks close with gains

Jio Leasing Services invests Rs 2.50 cr in JV - Reliance International Leasing IFSC

Kalpataru Projects International wins orders of Rs 2071 cr

Bhel, Biocon, Tata Elxsi, JSW Energy in focus

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodaySamsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteLok Sabha Election LiveSRH vs MI Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon