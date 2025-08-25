Monday, August 25, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Slides 4.46%

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Slides 4.46%



Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd has lost 19.13% over last one month compared to 1.25% fall in BSE Utilities index and 0.05% rise in the SENSEX

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd lost 4.46% today to trade at Rs 276.6. The BSE Utilities index is down 0.06% to quote at 5229.81. The index is down 1.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd decreased 0.43% and Torrent Power Ltd lost 0.36% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went down 18.23 % over last one year compared to the 0.51% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd has lost 19.13% over last one month compared to 1.25% fall in BSE Utilities index and 0.05% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7706 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.75 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 425 on 27 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 195 on 04 Sep 2024.

 

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

