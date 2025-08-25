Monday, August 25, 2025 | 09:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR recovers momentum on positive equities

INR recovers momentum on positive equities

Image

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

The Indian rupee is recovering momentum in opening trades on Monday tracking a sharp drop in dollar late last week. Besides, positive cues from equities are also supporting the counter. Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Monday, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday, on an improved outlook for interest rates after US Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish comments at the conference in Jackson Hole on Friday. Powell said economic risks are 'shifting' and a rate cut may be warranted. On Friday, rupee fell 27 paise to close at 87.52 against the greenback. Indian shares fell sharply on Friday, taking rupee to a one-week low. The benchmark BSE Sensex tumbled 693.86 points, or 0.85 percent, to 81,306.85, snapping a six-day winning streak. The broader NSE Nifty index fell 213.65 points, or 0.85 percent, to 24,870.10. However, inflow of foreign funds and a drop in Brent crude prices supported the domestic unit at lower level.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Akums Drugs, GMR Power, Brigade Ent, JNK India, Interarch Building

Stock Alert: Akums Drugs, GMR Power, Brigade Ent, JNK India, Interarch Building

Latur Renewable Pvt standalone net profit rises 363.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Latur Renewable Pvt standalone net profit rises 363.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt standalone net profit rises 485.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt standalone net profit rises 485.11% in the June 2025 quarter

360 One Portfolio Managers standalone net profit declines 13.22% in the June 2025 quarter

360 One Portfolio Managers standalone net profit declines 13.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.15 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.15 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks Today55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon