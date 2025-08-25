Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd Spurts 3.38%

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd has lost 3.28% over last one month compared to 2.22% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 0.05% rise in the SENSEX
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd rose 3.38% today to trade at Rs 2792. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.67% to quote at 67602. The index is down 2.22 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, SKF India Ltd increased 1.48% and Zen Technologies Ltd added 1.43% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went down 7.84 % over last one year compared to the 0.51% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd has lost 3.28% over last one month compared to 2.22% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 0.05% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 30881 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.34 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3778 on 29 May 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1917.95 on 19 Feb 2025.
