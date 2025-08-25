Monday, August 25, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Akums Drugs, GMR Power, Brigade Ent, JNK India, Interarch Building

Stock Alert: Akums Drugs, GMR Power, Brigade Ent, JNK India, Interarch Building

Image

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

RBL Bank, PG Electroplast and Titagarh Rail Systems shares are banned from F&O trading on 25 August 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

GMR Power and Urban Infra said that its board has approved a fundraising proposal upto Rs 3,000 crore via multiple instruments. The company will issue fully paid-up equity shares, non-convertible debentures along with warrants and/or convertible securities other than warrants and/or any other securities either through qualified institutions placement (QIP) or any other method and/or issue of foreign currency convertible bonds.

Oswal Greentech announced that it has acquired 4.99% stake in Oswal Agro Mills (OAML) for a total consideration of Rs 50.91 crore. Oswal Greentech is a promoter of OAML, has acquired 66,99,000 shares of OAML with nominal value of Rs 10 each.

 

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has executed a framework agreement with Government of the Republic of Zambia (GRZ) to establish a local manufacturing facility and supply medicines in Zambia. This project shall be implemented through incorporation of a new joint venture company in Zambia in which Akums will be a majority partner owning 51% stake and a nominated Zambian state instrumentality owning 49% stake.

Also Read

Accident, road accident

8 dead, 43 injured as truck hits tractor-trolley in UP's Bulandshahr

stock market, trading, stocks

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at higher start; Asian peers rally on Fed rate cut hopes

Metro, Delhi metro

Delhi Metro travel gets costlier from today, check the new fares here

AI in healthcare, artificial intelligence medical diagnosis, ChatGPT detects cancer, AI and Hodgkin's lymphoma, AI-powered diagnostics, AI in Indian hospitals, Max Hospital AI tools, Apollo Hospitals AI, AI in radiology, Microsoft Azure AI healthcare

Why 15,200 hospitals stopped cashless care for Bajaj Allianz policyholders

Delhi Rains, Rain

Morning rain brings relief to Delhi, monsoon fury continues in other states

Brigade Enterprises said that it has entered into a long-term lease agreement for a prime site of about 7-acres located on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), one of Chennais most dynamic commercial corridors. The site will be developed into a landmark mixed-use destination that will feature a Grade-A office space of over 1 million square feet and a 5-Star deluxe hotel of about 225 keys.

InterGlobe Aviation (Indigo) and Max Healthcare to become part of Nifty 50 index. They will replace Hero MotoCorp & IndusInd Bank in the 50-share benchmark Nifty 50 index, effective 30 September 2025.

JNK India has received a significant order from its promoter entity, JNK Global Co., Korea, to provide design and engineering support for the cracker furnace package of a refinery project in India. The order pertains to support services for JNK Globals refinery project and will be executed in India. The order is classified as significant by the company, indicating a contract value in the range of Rs 050 crore. The scheduled delivery date for the project is 21 December 2027.

Ashapuri Gold Ornament has secured an order worth Rs 5.41 crore from renowned national retail jewellery chains for the supply of gold jewellery of Aneya Brand (Polki and Diamond) Collection. The company stated that the order is to be executed within 45 days.

Interarch Building Solutions has received an order worth approximately Rs 90 crore from Rungta Mines for the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and erection of a pre-engineered steel building system. The project will be executed over a period of 6 to 8 months. Payment terms include a 10% advance and an additional 10% upon approval of drawings and designs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Latur Renewable Pvt standalone net profit rises 363.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Latur Renewable Pvt standalone net profit rises 363.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt standalone net profit rises 485.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt standalone net profit rises 485.11% in the June 2025 quarter

360 One Portfolio Managers standalone net profit declines 13.22% in the June 2025 quarter

360 One Portfolio Managers standalone net profit declines 13.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.15 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.15 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Securities Development (I) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Securities Development (I) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeBest Time to WalkWho is Avadhut Sathe55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon