New India Assurance Company consolidated net profit rises 8.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of New India Assurance Company rose 8.85% to Rs 379.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 349.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.72% to Rs 9770.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9070.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

