NRB Bearings consolidated net profit rises 15.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.86% to Rs 325.20 croreNet profit of NRB Bearings rose 15.23% to Rs 40.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.86% to Rs 325.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 301.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales325.20301.51 8 OPM %16.4717.19 -PBDT65.6559.20 11 PBT52.3847.63 10 NP40.6335.26 15
