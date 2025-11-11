Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.75 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.75 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Sales decline 14.90% to Rs 19.48 crore

Net Loss of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works reported to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 14.90% to Rs 19.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales19.4822.89 -15 OPM %-7.961.97 -PBDT-1.130.22 PL PBT-1.76-0.38 -363 NP-1.75-0.29 -503

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

