Oil & Natural Gas Corpn consolidated net profit rises 5.37% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.89% to Rs 157911.08 croreNet profit of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn rose 5.37% to Rs 10784.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10235.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.89% to Rs 157911.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 159331.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales157911.08159331.05 -1 OPM %16.8012.91 -PBDT26557.8720933.16 27 PBT17284.4012679.48 36 NP10784.8810235.46 5
