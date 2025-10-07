Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Intellect Design Arena launches PF Credit

Intellect Design Arena launches PF Credit

Image

Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Intellect Design Arena announced the launch of PF Credit, a cutting-edge suite of AI-first lending offerings poised to reimagine the loan management landscape. With a strong commitment to innovation and efficiency, PF Credit harnesses intelligent, modular digital experts to enhance the entire loan lifecycle, from loan origination to collections and servicing.

PF Credit is available as a full-stack offering with Intellect's eMACH.ai Lending, for an end-to-end digital credit transformation and can also seamlessly integrate with banks' existing lending solutions like Loan Origination Systems (LOS), Loan Management Systems (LMS) and Collections Systems.

Rajesh Saxena, CEO, Intellect Consumer Banking stated, At Intellect, we recognise that the challenges of quick loan approvals and rising non-performing assets are critical hurdles for banks. With the launch of PF Credit, we are committed to transforming these challenges into opportunities. This innovative suite of AI agents not only streamlines the lending lifecycle but also enhances decision-making and operational efficiency. Our vision is to empower banks with intelligent solutions that drive performance and improve the asset size of banks, ultimately fostering a healthier financial ecosystem for all.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bondada Engineering gains as arm secures Rs 14-cr supply order from domestic clients

Bondada Engineering gains as arm secures Rs 14-cr supply order from domestic clients

Tata Motors allots 56,720 equity shares under ESOP

Tata Motors allots 56,720 equity shares under ESOP

AIA Engineering wins order of USD 32.90 million

AIA Engineering wins order of USD 32.90 million

KIOCL Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

KIOCL Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Volumes spurt at RHI Magnesita India Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at RHI Magnesita India Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Brokerages Upbeat on LG Electronics IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon