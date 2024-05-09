Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Reserve money contracts 1% on week

Image

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up 0.1% on the week to stand at Rs 35.71 lakh crore as on May 3, 2024. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money contracted by 1% on the week to Rs 46.85 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 2.7% on a year ago basis compared to 7.5% gain at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has gained by 1.6% so far while the reserve money has edged up marginally by 0.1%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGSEB HSC 12 Results DeclaredTCS CEO Krithivasan SalaryIndegene IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon