BSE Q4 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 107 cr

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) reported 20.63% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 106.89 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 88.61 crore in Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax jumped 25.96% YoY to Rs 153.93 crore in Q4 FY24.

On full year basis, the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 404 crore in FY24, steeply higher than Rs 206 crore posted in FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 70% to Rs 1390 crore in FY24 as compared with Rs 816 crore in FY23.

Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 400 crore in FY24, steeply higher than Rs 197 crore posted in FY23. EBITDA margin stood at 29% as against 24%.

The average daily turnover in equity cash segment stands at Rs 6,622 crore compared to Rs 4,132 crore in the previous year.

The total number of transactions processed by BSE StAR MF grew by 55% to reach 41.1 crore transactions in FY24 from 26.5 crore in the previous year. BSEs market share stands at 89% among exchange distributed platforms.

The company said that S&P Dow Jones Indices LLCs is in discussion for divestment of its equity stake in Asia Index Private Limited, a 50-50 joint venture with BSE. This will an important area of focus in the coming year.

Commenting on the results, the MD & CEO, Sundararaman Ramamurthy, BSE, said, I am happy to say that we have done well in our objective of a vibrant trading platform. We have created a strong portfolio of businesses, a rapid pace of innovation, and a strategy that is well understood. Now it's time to widen and deepen our existing product offerings, and we feel that we are on the right track.

Meanwhile, the company has declared a final dividend of Rs 15 per share having face value of Rs 2 each for FY24.

Further received in- principle approval for initiation of steps for disinvestment of BSEs holding in its wholly owned subsidiary, BSE Institute.

Furthermore, the board has extended the tenure of Sushri Kamala Kantharaj as chief regulatory officer for period of two years upto 31 July 2027.

BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) is Asia's first & the world's fastest Stock Exchange with a speed of 6 microseconds. It provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing.

The scrip fell 1.89% to Rs 2,766 on the BSE.

Revenue from operations soared to Rs 488.37 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 227.01 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.