Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Resonance Specialities standalone net profit declines 8.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Resonance Specialities standalone net profit declines 8.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

Sales rise 19.21% to Rs 21.53 crore

Net profit of Resonance Specialities declined 8.29% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.21% to Rs 21.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales21.5318.06 19 OPM %11.0113.01 -PBDT2.662.58 3 PBT2.332.09 11 NP1.661.81 -8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

