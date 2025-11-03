Resonance Specialities standalone net profit declines 8.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.21% to Rs 21.53 croreNet profit of Resonance Specialities declined 8.29% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.21% to Rs 21.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales21.5318.06 19 OPM %11.0113.01 -PBDT2.662.58 3 PBT2.332.09 11 NP1.661.81 -8
