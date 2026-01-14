Embassy Developments Ltd Falls 1.35%

Embassy Developments Ltd has added 4.49% over last one month compared to 3.39% fall in BSE Realty index and 2.18% drop in the SENSEX

Embassy Developments Ltd lost 1.35% today to trade at Rs 71. The BSE Realty index is down 0.63% to quote at 6650.18. The index is down 3.39 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd decreased 1.19% and Lodha Developers Ltd lost 0.96% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 6.96 % over last one year compared to the 8.97% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 3645 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.19 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 163.7 on 21 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 55.8 on 05 Jan 2026.

