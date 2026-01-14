Urja Bharat makes oil discoveries in Onshore Block 1, Abu Dhabi

Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) along with Bharat PetroResources (a 100% subsidiary of Bharat Petroleum Corporation), jointly operate the Onshore Block 1 Exploration Concession in Abu Dhabi through a 50:50 Special Purpose Vehicle viz., Urja Bharat (UBPL). UBPL was awarded the Onshore Block 1 concession in early 2019 through Abu Dhabi's 2019 Bid Round.

In early 2024, UBPL made its first oil discovery in the Unconventional Shilaif play in XN-76 exploratory well. After successful hydrofracking operations, the well flowed light crude oil at surface from the Shilaif formation. The successful testing results have established the presence of unconventional oil resources in Onshore Block 1. The Company is very positive with the well results and looking forward to further establish the economic deliverability of wells during the appraisal phase.

UBPL has also witnessed the oil discovery during testing of the exploratory well XN 79 02S in the Onshore Block 1. The well flowed light crude oil, marking it the first oil find in the Habshan reservoir in the concession area. Going forward this discovery would be appraised and matured for potential development.

Such positive developments are very encouraging and certainly 8 significant achievement for both the parent companies of UBPL, as international operators.

In addition, both companies through UBPL are advancing towards development of the existing Ruwais field and exploring other potential hydrocarbon prospects within the concession area.

