Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spurts 1.47%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd rose 1.47% today to trade at Rs 639.1. The BSE Metal index is up 0.35% to quote at 37590.07. The index is up 7.54 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vedanta Ltd increased 1.32% and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd added 0.79% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 35.48 % over last one year compared to the 8.97% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 12.51% over last one month compared to 7.54% gain in BSE Metal index and 2.18% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 45565 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.19 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 656.25 on 29 Dec 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 378.65 on 03 Mar 2025.

