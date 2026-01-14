Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shares of Yajur Fibres debut in MT group

Shares of Yajur Fibres debut in MT group

Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
The equity shares of Yajur Fibres (Scrip Code: 544676) are listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of ''MT'' group securities. At 09:15 IST, the pre-open indicative price for the stock is at a discount of 0.49% compared to issue price of Rs 174.

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

