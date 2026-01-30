Friday, January 30, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Revati Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Revati Media reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

Jan 30 2026

