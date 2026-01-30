Khaitan (India) standalone net profit rises 61.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.97% to Rs 26.83 crore

Net profit of Khaitan (India) rose 61.04% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 49.97% to Rs 26.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.26.8317.896.378.611.370.981.280.911.240.77

