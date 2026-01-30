BCPL Railway Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 20.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.68% to Rs 27.20 crore

Net profit of BCPL Railway Infrastructure rose 20.83% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 28.68% to Rs 27.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 38.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.27.2038.1410.337.661.271.510.750.981.160.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News