MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit rises 117.36% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 58.86% to Rs 273.75 croreNet profit of MTAR Technologies rose 117.36% to Rs 34.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 58.86% to Rs 273.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 172.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales273.75172.32 59 OPM %23.3919.30 -PBDT58.7230.13 95 PBT49.8921.43 133 NP34.6915.96 117
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:06 AM IST