MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit rises 117.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 58.86% to Rs 273.75 crore

Net profit of MTAR Technologies rose 117.36% to Rs 34.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 58.86% to Rs 273.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 172.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.273.75172.3223.3919.3058.7230.1349.8921.4334.6915.96

