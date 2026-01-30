Friday, January 30, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit rises 117.36% in the December 2025 quarter

MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit rises 117.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 58.86% to Rs 273.75 crore

Net profit of MTAR Technologies rose 117.36% to Rs 34.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 58.86% to Rs 273.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 172.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales273.75172.32 59 OPM %23.3919.30 -PBDT58.7230.13 95 PBT49.8921.43 133 NP34.6915.96 117

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Housing & Urban Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 3.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Housing & Urban Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 3.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Cupid consolidated net profit rises 196.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Cupid consolidated net profit rises 196.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Venus Remedies consolidated net profit rises 30.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Venus Remedies consolidated net profit rises 30.51% in the December 2025 quarter

TRF consolidated net profit declines 49.07% in the December 2025 quarter

TRF consolidated net profit declines 49.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Carborundum Universal consolidated net profit rises 118.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Carborundum Universal consolidated net profit rises 118.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateBank Nifty Trading StrategyUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedNifty Post-Budget Outlook Donald Trump Fed Chair PickDelhi Weather Forecast TodayPersonal Finance