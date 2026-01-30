Syrma SGS Technology consolidated net profit rises 110.68% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 45.36% to Rs 1264.18 croreNet profit of Syrma SGS Technology rose 110.68% to Rs 102.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 48.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 45.36% to Rs 1264.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 869.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1264.18869.70 45 OPM %12.619.15 -PBDT162.0185.90 89 PBT141.7365.67 116 NP102.7948.79 111
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:06 AM IST