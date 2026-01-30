Syrma SGS Technology consolidated net profit rises 110.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.36% to Rs 1264.18 crore

Net profit of Syrma SGS Technology rose 110.68% to Rs 102.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 48.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 45.36% to Rs 1264.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 869.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1264.18869.7012.619.15162.0185.90141.7365.67102.7948.79

