Aegis Vopak Terminals consolidated net profit rises 62.72% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 22.28% to Rs 197.49 croreNet profit of Aegis Vopak Terminals rose 62.72% to Rs 61.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 37.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.28% to Rs 197.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 161.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales197.49161.50 22 OPM %73.8873.42 -PBDT129.3176.74 69 PBT79.1045.09 75 NP61.5137.80 63
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Housing & Urban Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 3.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:06 AM IST