Aegis Vopak Terminals consolidated net profit rises 62.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Aegis Vopak Terminals rose 62.72% to Rs 61.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 37.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.28% to Rs 197.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 161.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.197.49161.5073.8873.42129.3176.7479.1045.0961.5137.80

