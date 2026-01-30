Friday, January 30, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aegis Vopak Terminals consolidated net profit rises 62.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 22.28% to Rs 197.49 crore

Net profit of Aegis Vopak Terminals rose 62.72% to Rs 61.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 37.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.28% to Rs 197.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 161.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales197.49161.50 22 OPM %73.8873.42 -PBDT129.3176.74 69 PBT79.1045.09 75 NP61.5137.80 63

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

