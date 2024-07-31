Revolt Motors delivers RV400 bikes to Floramax

Revolt Motors announced the delivery of RV400 bikes to the employees of Floramax as part of corporate sales. This significant purchase underscores the growing shift towards sustainable mobility solutions in the corporate sector.

Floramax, established in 2021, is a Korba-based company, specializing in retail and the sale of apparel and fast-moving consumer goods at competitive prices. The company is dedicated to empowering women through employment opportunities.

The decision to choose Revolt Motors was driven by the attractive low EMI, zero down payment, and the economical running cost of the RV400, which offers an impressive range of 150 km on a single charge. These bikes will be used by Floramax's sales executives for their daily field operations, enhancing efficiency and reducing the company's carbon footprint.