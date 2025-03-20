Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Revolt Motors to open its flagship Revolt Hub in Kathmandu in April 2025

Revolt Motors to open its flagship Revolt Hub in Kathmandu in April 2025

Image

Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Revolt Motors announced its entry into Nepal, further expanding its international presence after a successful debut in Sri Lanka. Revolt Motors, in partnership with the MV Dugar Group, one of Nepal's most reputed Group with a legacy of 140 years and 52 years in the Automobile Industry, will open its flagship Revolt Hub in Kathmandu in April 2025. This strategic move underscores Revolt's commitment to accelerating the adoption of sustainable mobility solutions in key global markets, starting with South Asia.

The Kathmandu Revolt Hub will display Revolt's complete product portfolio, including the f lagship RV400, the stylish RV400 BRZ, the practical RV1 and RV1+, and the newly launched high-performance RV BlazeX. Customers will also have access to official accessories and branded merchandise. To deliver a seamless ownership experience, Revolt is establishing a robust after-sales infrastructure, with fully equipped service stations at all dealership locations across Nepal.

 

Over the next 3-4 months, Revolt plans to open fifteen showrooms across major cities, making cutting-edge electric mobility solutions accessible to a wider customer base in Nepal.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastru.Trust recommends final dividend

Board of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastru.Trust recommends final dividend

PTC India completes divestment of its stake in PTC Energy

PTC India completes divestment of its stake in PTC Energy

Paras Defence and Space Technologies wins order of Rs 142 cr

Paras Defence and Space Technologies wins order of Rs 142 cr

Sensex, Nifty extends gains; IT shares outperforms; VIX slides 3.23%

Sensex, Nifty extends gains; IT shares outperforms; VIX slides 3.23%

Barometers trade near day's high; Auto shares jump

Barometers trade near day's high; Auto shares jump

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayPhysicsWallah IPOLatest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon