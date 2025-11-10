Rhetan TMT standalone net profit rises 26.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.84% to Rs 4.76 croreNet profit of Rhetan TMT rose 26.43% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.84% to Rs 4.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4.764.95 -4 OPM %23.1163.23 -PBDT3.172.73 16 PBT3.032.49 22 NP2.872.27 26
