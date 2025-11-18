Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RHI Magnesita India director resigns

RHI Magnesita India director resigns

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

With effect from 17 November 2025

RHI Magnesita India announced that Ticiana Kobel (DIN: 09850411), Non executive Director has tendered her resignation from the Board of Directors of the Company vide her resignation letter dated 17 November 2025, owing to an unavoidable conflict arising from her new position on the Supervisory Board of RHI Magnesita GmbH. The resignation is effective from the close of business hours on 17 November 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

