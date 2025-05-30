Rich 'N' Rich Finance & Holdings standalone net profit declines 38.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.58% to Rs 0.25 croreNet profit of Rich 'N' Rich Finance & Holdings declined 38.10% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.58% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.41% to Rs 0.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 41.09% to Rs 0.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.250.19 32 0.761.29 -41 OPM %68.0073.68 -69.7484.50 - PBDT0.170.26 -35 0.570.43 33 PBT0.170.26 -35 0.570.43 33 NP0.130.21 -38 0.440.34 29
