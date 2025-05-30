Friday, May 30, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rich 'N' Rich Finance & Holdings standalone net profit declines 38.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Rich 'N' Rich Finance & Holdings standalone net profit declines 38.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales rise 31.58% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of Rich 'N' Rich Finance & Holdings declined 38.10% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.58% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.41% to Rs 0.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 41.09% to Rs 0.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.250.19 32 0.761.29 -41 OPM %68.0073.68 -69.7484.50 - PBDT0.170.26 -35 0.570.43 33 PBT0.170.26 -35 0.570.43 33 NP0.130.21 -38 0.440.34 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Howard Hotels standalone net profit rises 2550.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Howard Hotels standalone net profit rises 2550.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Nirma standalone net profit rises 76.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Nirma standalone net profit rises 76.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Galada Power & Telecommunication standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Galada Power & Telecommunication standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Astron Paper & Board Mill reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.33 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Astron Paper & Board Mill reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.33 crore in the March 2025 quarter

DCM Nouvelle consolidated net profit rises 15.24% in the March 2025 quarter

DCM Nouvelle consolidated net profit rises 15.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon