Howard Hotels standalone net profit rises 2550.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.67% to Rs 4.80 croreNet profit of Howard Hotels rose 2550.00% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 54.74% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.89% to Rs 16.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.804.63 4 16.1613.15 23 OPM %22.088.21 -11.1414.07 - PBDT1.110.50 122 1.541.89 -19 PBT0.680.34 100 0.581.27 -54 NP0.530.02 2550 0.430.95 -55
