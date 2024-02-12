Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Richfield Financial Services standalone net profit rises 357.14% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales rise 409.09% to Rs 0.56 crore
Net profit of Richfield Financial Services rose 357.14% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 409.09% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.560.11 409 OPM %50.0063.64 -PBDT0.320.07 357 PBT0.320.07 357 NP0.320.07 357
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Finkurve Financial Services standalone net profit rises 12.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Dhruv Consultancy Services standalone net profit rises 48.09% in the December 2023 quarter

Dhruva Capital Services standalone net profit rises 766.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Abirami Financial Services (India) standalone net profit rises 237.04% in the December 2023 quarter

Shiv Kamal Impex standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Rotographics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Gujarat Pipavav Port standalone net profit rises 38.98% in the December 2023 quarter

Wallfort Financial Services standalone net profit rises 45.66% in the December 2023 quarter

Neeraj Paper Marketing standalone net profit rises 7.69% in the December 2023 quarter

Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceJEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024Nitish KumarApeejay Surrendra Park HotelsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon