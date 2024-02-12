Richfield Financial Services standalone net profit rises 357.14% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 409.09% to Rs 0.56 croreNet profit of Richfield Financial Services rose 357.14% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 409.09% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.560.11 409 OPM %50.0063.64 -PBDT0.320.07 357 PBT0.320.07 357 NP0.320.07 357
