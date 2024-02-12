Richfield Financial Services standalone net profit rises 357.14% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 409.09% to Rs 0.56 crore

Net profit of Richfield Financial Services rose 357.14% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 409.09% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.560.1150.0063.640.320.070.320.070.320.07