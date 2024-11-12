Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols consolidated net profit rises 60.52% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 169.72% to Rs 48.90 croreNet profit of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols rose 60.52% to Rs 13.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 169.72% to Rs 48.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales48.9018.13 170 OPM %13.1320.52 -PBDT24.7223.60 5 PBT22.6820.88 9 NP13.508.41 61
