Rishabh Instruments consolidated net profit rises 436.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.66% to Rs 196.33 croreNet profit of Rishabh Instruments rose 436.32% to Rs 22.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.66% to Rs 196.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 182.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales196.33182.36 8 OPM %16.995.70 -PBDT37.2111.74 217 PBT28.535.50 419 NP22.154.13 436
