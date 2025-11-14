Shalby consolidated net profit rises 147.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.69% to Rs 285.43 croreNet profit of Shalby rose 147.49% to Rs 8.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.69% to Rs 285.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 267.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales285.43267.54 7 OPM %14.5812.20 -PBDT36.4430.55 19 PBT19.0713.70 39 NP8.393.39 147
