Friday, November 14, 2025 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nahar Capital & Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 95.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Nahar Capital & Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 95.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

Sales decline 17.50% to Rs 9.62 crore

Net profit of Nahar Capital & Financial Services rose 95.40% to Rs 20.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 17.50% to Rs 9.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9.6211.66 -17 OPM %66.1161.92 -PBDT17.9414.36 25 PBT17.6714.09 25 NP20.3810.43 95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jindal Photo consolidated net profit declines 61.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Jindal Photo consolidated net profit declines 61.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Intrasoft Technologies consolidated net profit declines 13.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Intrasoft Technologies consolidated net profit declines 13.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Marico consolidated net profit declines 0.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Marico consolidated net profit declines 0.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit declines 31.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit declines 31.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Kanchi Karpooram consolidated net profit declines 73.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Kanchi Karpooram consolidated net profit declines 73.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon