Nahar Capital & Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 95.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.50% to Rs 9.62 croreNet profit of Nahar Capital & Financial Services rose 95.40% to Rs 20.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 17.50% to Rs 9.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9.6211.66 -17 OPM %66.1161.92 -PBDT17.9414.36 25 PBT17.6714.09 25 NP20.3810.43 95
