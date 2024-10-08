Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RITES bags contract for supplying overhauled locomotives worth $5.4 million

RITES bags contract for supplying overhauled locomotives worth $5.4 million

Image

Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

RITES said that it has received the LOA for supply and commissioning of overhauled in-service cape gauge ALCO diesel electric locomotives from Ntokoto Rail Holdings.

The locomotives would be fitted with new cape gauge bogies, traction motors, control system air braked, etc. They would be overhauled at nominated facility and an on-site warranty support would be provided for a period of one year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The order has to executed within a period of six months.

The value of the aforementioned contract is $5.4 million, which at the prevailing exchange translates to Rs 45.33 crore.

 

RITES, a Miniratna (Category-I) Schedule 'A' public sector enterprise, is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. As of 30 September 2024, the Government of India held 72.20% stake in the company.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 24.37% to Rs 90.44 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 119.58 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 10.76% to Rs 485.76 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024 from Rs 544.35 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

More From This Section

Bajaj Finserv arm gross direct premium slides 8% YoY in Sep'24

Bajaj Finserv arm gross direct premium slides 8% YoY in Sep'24

Financials stocks edge higher

Financials stocks edge higher

Telecom shares gain

Telecom shares gain

Nuvoco Vistas Corp secures three limestone blocks in Rajasthan

Nuvoco Vistas Corp secures three limestone blocks in Rajasthan

NMDC Ltd Slides 6.8%, BSE Metal index Drops 1.69%

NMDC Ltd Slides 6.8%, BSE Metal index Drops 1.69%

The scrip gained 0.34% to currently trade at Rs 296.75 on the BSE. It has hit a high of Rs 298.65 and a low of Rs 292.30 so far in today's trading session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Bhupinder

Haryana election results LIVE: Early trends show Cong marching ahead in Haryana, BJP in second place

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs

Rupee rises 6 paise to 83.94 against US dollar during early trade

Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah, Omar, Farooq, election, vote, voting, Srinagar Polls, Srinagar Election, Jammu Election, JK Polls, JK election

Jammu-Kashmir Election Results 2024 LIVE: Cong-NC alliance edging past BJP, reveals EC trends

vote, election, voting, Voter, Haryana Election

Election results LIVE: Congress crosses halfway mark in J&K, neck-and-neck battle in Haryana

Bonds

Indian bond yields expected to inch up as 10 year US yield tops 4%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon