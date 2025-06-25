Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 10:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RITES gains after securing Rs 28.5-cr contract from GUDC

Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

RITES rose 2.45% to Rs 282.60 after the company announced that it has received a letter of intent (LoI) from Gujarat Urban Development Company (GUDC) for a project valued at Rs 28.5 crore.

Under the contract, RITES will serve as the third-party inspection (TPI) agency for water supply systems (WSS), underground drainage (UGD), and sewage treatment plant (STP) projects across urban local bodies (ULBs) in Gujarat. The projects fall under the AMRUT 2.0 and SJMMSVY schemes and will be executed over a period of 60 months.

RITES, a Miniratna (Category-I) Schedule 'A' public sector enterprise, is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held a 72.20% stake in the company.

 

The company's consolidated net profit rose 5.24% to Rs 132.71 crore despite a 4.32% decline in revenue to Rs 615.43 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

