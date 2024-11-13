RLF standalone net profit declines 88.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 91.71% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of RLF declined 88.57% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 91.71% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.151.81 -92 OPM %-6.6711.60 -PBDT0.060.40 -85 PBT0.040.35 -89 NP0.040.35 -89
