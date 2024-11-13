Dolphin Medical Services standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.89% to Rs 0.25 croreNet profit of Dolphin Medical Services rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 38.89% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.250.18 39 OPM %8.005.56 -PBDT0.030.02 50 PBT0.020.01 100 NP0.020.01 100
