RMC Switchgears Q2 PAT rises 88% YoY to Rs 19 cr; revenue more than doubles on robust execution

RMC Switchgears delivered a strong Q2 FY26 performance, supported by robust growth in revenue and improvement in profitability, driven by healthy execution across its engineering and power distribution contracts.On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit surged 87.9% year-on-year to Rs 19.15 crore, while revenue from operations more than doubledrising 130.1% to Rs 241.09 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Q2 FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) increased 75.4% YoY to Rs 26.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025.
Total expenses increased 139% YoY to Rs 215.48 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense rose 27.3% to Rs 9.89 crore, while other expenses climbed 134.3% to Rs 30.43 crore compared with the same period last year, reflecting higher business activity levels.
RMC Switchgears is primarily engaged in the business of switchgear engineering and ECI contracts for the power distribution/transmission sector.
Shares of RMC Switchgears declined 5.41% to settle at Rs 681.15 on the BSE.
