Roopa Industries standalone net profit rises 3.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.62% to Rs 35.07 croreNet profit of Roopa Industries rose 3.70% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.62% to Rs 35.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales35.0734.51 2 OPM %4.023.04 -PBDT0.570.50 14 PBT0.370.30 23 NP0.280.27 4
