Rail Vikas Nigam successfully bids for Rs 213 cr South Central Railways project

Rail Vikas Nigam successfully bids for Rs 213 cr South Central Railways project

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from South Central Railway for Design, Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning for OHE upgradation of existing 1X25Kv system to 2X25Kv at feeding system with feeder and earthing works in Duvvada Rajahmundry & Samalkot- Kakinada Port section of Vijaywada Division under South Central Railway, total 195.5 RKM/391 TKM. The cost of the project is Rs 213.22 crore.

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

