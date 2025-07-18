Heritage Foods consolidated net profit declines 30.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.08% to Rs 1136.76 croreNet profit of Heritage Foods declined 30.60% to Rs 40.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 58.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.08% to Rs 1136.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1032.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1136.761032.67 10 OPM %6.388.93 -PBDT73.6494.41 -22 PBT54.9577.78 -29 NP40.5558.43 -31
